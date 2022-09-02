Usually, when you talk about brands inside the same family doing collaborations and crossovers, it’s lame. When those brands happen to be Ducati and Lamborghini, it ceases to be lame and starts being awesome.

Enter the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It’s a very limited edition of the V4 S (which is already kind of a batshit nuts motorcycle) that takes a bunch of styling cues from the also bananas Lamborghini Huracan STO. It adds some other spicier bits to the Streetfighter formula for something truly desirable and over-the-top.

The Streetfighter V4 S is based on the Panigale V4 S, which means it’s packing a 200-plus horsepower 1,103-cc V4 engine, Ohlins electronic suspension and enough safety electronics to keep even the most ham-fisted rider from launching themselves into a low-Earth orbit. The Lamborghini edition adds a new Akrapovic underbody muffler, Lamborghini-like wheels and reworked body panels that draw inspiration from the Huracan STO’s hyper-aggressive styling.

The best part about this special Streetfighter is that it’s coming from the factory with a dry clutch. If you’re not a Ducati fan, you may wonder why that’s awesome. Basically, it makes the bike objectively worse to ride on the street, because it’s not as happy to slip, but makes the most insane, catastrophic sound. It’s like Satan’s own tambourine or a washing machine full of car accidents. It’s glorious.



This isn’t the first time this gruesome twosome of Italian performance vehicle manufacturers has teamed up, either. It’s definitely the coolest, though. The previous collab was on the 1260 Diavel Lamborghini, which drew inspiration from the Sian.

Ducati will be making just 630 examples for the public, with a further 63 examples for current Huracan STO owners that will match their cars. If you want one of these things, be prepared to pay exotic Italian prices for them. The “standard” Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will retail for a wallet-scorching $68,000 and if you’re invited to buy one of the 63 specials, expect to pay $83,000.