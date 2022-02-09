A drunk truck driver caused a massive accident in Germany Tuesday evening. According to the Associated Press, the 50-year-old driver blew right through a red light in the southern part of the country and then ended up smashing cars into buildings and causing some pretty substantial fires.

After all was said and done, three people suffered some minor injuries and 31 vehicles were damaged in a situation that could easily have been much worse. It all happened in the town of Fuerth, just outside Nuremberg.

If you’re wondering how a single vehicle could cause so much dama ge, you aren’t alone. T he driver first ran a red light at an intersection , touching a car that was at that intersection in the process. This didn’t slow the driver down, as he was both drunk and in a truck. After that, he rammed several parked cars. S ome went into the walls of surrounding buildings, and others were just pushed forward into other cars.

The force of the collisions caused several cars to catch on fire, as they sometimes do. The facade of one house and the truck the drunk man was driving also caught fire. The house was evacuated.

There’s no word on the monetary damage the man did, but you can guess 31 vehicles and multiple buildings being damaged will cost a pretty euro.

The driver is a 50-year-old Turkish citizen who did not have permanent residence in Germany, according to the police. He was given a breathalyzer test that showed his blood-alcohol level was several times the legal limit. He was, of course, arrested at the scene. Right now, there isn’t any word on punishments, but you can bet the law isn’t going to go easy on this fella.