Driver That Crashed Into The Second Story Of Pennsylvania House Did It On Purpose: Police

On Monday, we reported that the driver of a ninth-generation Toyota Corolla had somehow managed to not only hit a house but also launch it into the second floor of said house. The good news is, no one other than the driver was hurt, and while the crash left a giant hole in the side of the house, emergency crews were able to at least stabilize it and cover the hole with a tarp.

New information on the crash is limited. But according to the police report, we now know that the alleged driver is a 20-year-old named Evan Miller. Further, the police say, “It was determined through investigation that the crash was an intentional act.” WJAC has a bit more:

According to the complaint, Miller was driving at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went airborne and crashed into the home, directly above a room where three people were seated. EMS personnel told police that Miller left the vehicle after the crash and began running around the scene, claiming that he wanted to harm himself because he saw demons and believed that he was one, according to the complaint. When an officer contacted Miller inside of an ambulance, he allegedly growled “like an animal” at the cop. Miller was transported to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital where he kicked a security guard in the leg twice, according to the complaint.

Yikes. That got really dark really fast. Clearly, he needs some serious help, and unfortunately, our criminal justice system doesn’t typically do a great job of providing that. Suddenly, the fate of those beautiful sunflowers doesn’t sound quite as important as it did on Monday.

Miller faces a long list of charges that, if convicted, could lead to some pretty serious jail time. So far, Miller has been charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, criminal mischief, disregarding a traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving, and reckless driving.