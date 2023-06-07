Advertisement
In the aftermath, Amtrak initially announced that the train would be delayed and that passengers could expect to reach Chicago late in the afternoon. However, it was soon forced to cancel the service due to “equipment availability issues.”

The collision between an Amtrak train in Michigan and this passenger car is the latest in a long line of rail crossing crashes we’ve heard about so far this year. Florida’s notorious Brightline service has had several run-ins with other vehicles at rail crossings, including this incident that left a car hauler in tatters back in April.

Last year, almost 600 people were killed at train crossings across the U.S., according to the Federal Railway Administration, so it’s never a good idea to mess with trains when they cross your path. They’re always bigger than you, heavier than you and will take infinitely longer to come to a safe stop.