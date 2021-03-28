Driver Running From Police Almost Impales Himself On Railroad Crossing Barrier

Screenshot : YouTube

Trying to speed away from police that have caught you performing a traffic infraction is generally not a good idea, but it’s especially stupid to try to speed through a railroad crossing barrier. One Mazda driver in Poland learned that the hard way—and almost impaled himself in the process.

Advertisement

The situation took place in the town of Wola Radziszowska in Poland. The Mazda driver did not stop for police that were signaling him to do so and tried to speed away from police instead. Unfortunately, he found a railroad barrier down as a train crossed on the tracks ahead.

But the ol’ Mazda driver was undeterred. He sped past stopped traffic decided to just crash through the railroad barriers before the train arrived.

If this were an action movie, that move would have worked. And in some ways, it kind of did—the driver sped through the crossing just before the train, and the police Kia was forced to stop to wait for the train to pass by.

Unfortunately for the Mazda driver, the railroad barrier pierced through his windshield, which made him a bit of an obvious target for the police. And he almost impaled himself in the process. So there’s that.

You can watch the full clip from PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe SA on YouTube below. It’s absolutely wild.

As you can imagine, the cops weren’t impressed. The driver of the Mazda was eventually apprehended, at which point he was charged with a whole slew of illegal activity far beyond whatever his first transgression was: reckless driving, endangerment, damage to property, and failure to obey a police officer.

Advertisement

Life came at this Mazda driver real fast. This seems like as good a time as any to say that you, Average Joe, are not a stunt driver, so these stunts probably aren't going to work out.