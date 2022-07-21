A school bus carrying dozens of bus drivers crashed on an exit ramp in the Bronx Thursday morning. A total of 37 adults – 36 passengers and the driver – were on board at the time of the crash. No children were reported to be on board or involved .

PIX11 News reports the yellow bus flipped around 6 a.m. on the Exit 1A ramp for the northbound Hutch to the westbound Bruckner Boulevard. A preliminary investigation shows the bus driver attempted to exit the highway from the middle lane, which was the cause to the bus flipping after the driver lost control, according to NBC4 New York.

Three of the passengers have been hospitalized in serious condition. 33 other passengers on board were treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, and then taken to area hospitals to be evaluated. The driver refused medical attention.

Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement confirming the bus was contracted by New York City’s Department of Education, and families should expect delays on bus routes both in the morning and afternoon. He added schools would reach out to impacted families.

“The safety of every member of our community is our top priority and thankfully, at this time, no major injuries have been sustained on board. Additionally, no students were on the bus,” Adams said.

The side of the bus reads “Consolidated Bus Transit,” which, according to the company’s website, has been in business for 50 years. The Brooklyn- based company offers regular school bus transportation services, line run and charter buses.

It’s not clear exactly where the bus was headed, but a spokesperson for Consolidated Bus Transit told NBC4 its safety officers were investigating the accident.

“Right now our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of our employees,” the statement said. “Consolidated prides itself as a safe and reliable transportation company providing transportation services in New York City for over 40 years. We will work with the police and Department of Education in determining the cause of the accident.”

According to NBC, most of the injuries involve bruising as well as neck and back pain, and all of the victims were able to get themselves out of the wrecked bus.