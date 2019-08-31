Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 4 storm, may make landfall along Florida’s Atlantic coast later this weekend. If you’re living in what may be the path of the storm, you’re going to want to get yourself prepared by stockpiling some fuel. Just make sure you do it safely.

Namely, do NOT pump fuel into an unapproved container like this bozo in Miami was spotted doing yesterday. Stockpiling fuel is important when you may need to run a generator before power is restored in the wake of a storm, but using Home Depot buckets to collect and transport fuel runs the risk of spillage and combustion. The last thing anyone needs immediately before, during, or after a natural disaster is a fire, and that’s exactly what you’ll get if you don’t do things by the book.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, has approved the DOT standard for fuel containers. Please use these containers and stick to the filling instructions to avoid injuring yourself and others through stupidity and carelessness because it will happen.

Lifehacker has an excellent guide to evacuating safely from the path of a hurricane (don’t forget to hit up the ATM!), but if you’re staying put, please keep an eye on local coverage to know just how the storm is expected to effect you where you live.