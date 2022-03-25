You’ve read Misha Lanin’s work on Jalopnik before, and you may be curious what he’s up to these days. Well, he’s helping refugees at a remote border crossing between Hungary and Ukraine! Here’s where you can donate to his GoFundMe, and keep an eye out for more writing from him about the experience in the near future!
