Imagine being so dangerously drunk that you drive your own vehicle into the center median of the highway, lose a tire, and then drive your smoking wreck to a dealership to try to get rid of it. Local Indiana news outlet the Evansville Courier & Press reports that this exact scenario allegedly played out last week for Jordon Mattingly, son of former New York Yankees player and current Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly.

Around 4:45 pm on Memorial day, local police say they began receiving calls about a reckless driver in a silver Honda on the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville, IN. Then another call came in: The same silver Honda had allegedly crashed into the center median and driven away with smoke pouring out. A third caller spotted the wrecked Honda at D-Patrick Honda, an Evansville dealership. The Honda was missing a tire, and the caller described Mattingly as looking “super drunk,” the Courier & Press reports from police documents.

According to the police affidavit viewed by the Courier & Press, when police arrived at the dealership, Mattingly explained he was simply trying to sell his car. Mattingly allegedly told officers he had had only one drink, and when officers questioned him about the damage to the car, he allegedly told them he’d hit a pothole a couple of days prior.

Police conducted a breathalyzer test, which allegedly showed Mattingly had a BAC of 3.5 times the legal limit. He was also described by police as having injuries to his head and shin. After checking on his injuries, police say they arrested Mattingly and put him in Vanderburgh County Jail. According to Courier & Press, he’s being charged with “two counts of driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated, one count of public drunkenness and refusal to submit to a chemical test.” He’s currently being held without bond.

I still can’t believe we have to remind people to not do this, but don’t drink and drive.

