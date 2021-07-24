Does Brad Keselowski Own One Single Suit Jacket? Jalopnik Investigates

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski has been a frequent feature of the motorsport news lately with his swap from Team Penske to a co-ownership and driver role at Roush Fenway. It’s a pretty massive career move for someone who has been with one team for over a decade. But that’s not what I’m here to talk to you about today. Instead, I want to discuss Mr. Keselowski’s suits.
Every time Brad Keselowski makes an appearance in the broadcast booth or during a press conference, I think to myself, “That’s a nice jacket.” Instead of opting for a regular black, navy, or gray suit, he’s usually sporting a nice plaid coat. But lately, saying that has turned into a bit of déjà vu. Haven’t I said this before?
As it turns out, I have. It appears that Brad Keselowski has one Nice Suit, and he wears it everywhere.
Here’s a photo from Keselowski’s recent Roush Fenway press conference:
Here’s Keselowski in the booth on June 12, 2021:
Here’s a photo of Keselowski in the same suit jacket in March of 2019:
Unfortunately, my theory has been disproved. Mr. Keselowski has been seen in the booth wearing a blue suit with a very faint plaid pattern. But did he offer his other suit jacket to his boothmate? I’ll let you decide:
That said, it’s the same suit that he wore back in 2016:
And he also appears to own a striped blue suit jacket as well:
That striped suit made a reappearance in 2018:
2017 also brought us this snazzy checkered number:
Whatever the case — however many suit jackets Keselowski owns — I have to say that I respect playing favorites. I have about four outfits that I pack any time I go on a press trip, which I am sure people have noticed by now. When you find something nice that you like, I say stick with it. Go on and be your bad self, Brad. Maybe ask Roush for a slightly larger suit budget.
DISCUSSION
I wouldn’t call them “nice”, but I appreciate that he can pull off a non-traditional not-so-boring jacket. I’ll admit I kinda dig that black checkered one, though. Highlight of this pictorial for me was seeing Michael Waltrip contorting himself to fit in the frame with the other two in the shot!