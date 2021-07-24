Does Brad Keselowski Own One Single Suit Jacket? Jalopnik Investigates

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski has been a frequent feature of the motorsport news lately with his swap from Team Penske to a co-ownership and driver role at Roush Fenway. It’s a pretty massive career move for someone who has been with one team for over a decade. But that’s not what I’m here to talk to you about today. Instead, I want to discuss Mr. Keselowski’s suits.

Every time Brad Keselowski makes an appearance in the broadcast booth or during a press conference, I think to myself, “That’s a nice jacket.” Instead of opting for a regular black, navy, or gray suit, he’s usually sporting a nice plaid coat. But lately, saying that has turned into a bit of déjà vu. Haven’t I said this before?

As it turns out, I have. It appears that Brad Keselowski has one Nice Suit, and he wears it everywhere.

Here’s a photo from Keselowski’s recent Roush Fenway press conference:

Here’s Keselowski in the booth on June 12, 2021:

Here’s a photo of Keselowski in the same suit jacket in March of 2019:

Unfortunately, my theory has been disproved. Mr. Keselowski has been seen in the booth wearing a blue suit with a very faint plaid pattern. But did he offer his other suit jacket to his boothmate? I’ll let you decide:

That said, it’s the same suit that he wore back in 2016:

And he also appears to own a striped blue suit jacket as well:

That striped suit made a reappearance in 2018:





2017 also brought us this snazzy checkered number:

Whatever the case — however many suit jackets Keselowski owns — I have to say that I respect playing favorites. I have about four outfits that I pack any time I go on a press trip, which I am sure people have noticed by now. When you find something nice that you like, I say stick with it. Go on and be your bad self, Brad. Maybe ask Roush for a slightly larger suit budget.