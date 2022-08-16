Hey, Dom, long time no see. How are Letty and little Brian? Good, good, glad everyone’s doing well. Now, listen, I don’t want to take up too much of your time here, but the folks over in Auburn Hills sent me over with a pitch: Dodge wants to sell you, Dominic Toretto, an all-carbon-fiber 1970 Charger body.

You see, they’ve had this thing called Direct Connection for a while now, selling factory performance parts to race teams and enthusiasts alike. Intakes, exhausts, brakes, crate engines, that sort of thing. But the company is expanding into chassis components offering up bare modern Challengers to those interested in running NHRA drags. And, with that, they added something just for you.

That’s right, complete 1970 Charger exteriors made from strong, lightweight carbon fiber. Dodge saw how many Chargers you go through in an average year, and paired up with Finale Speed to make your greatest dreams come true. Sure, the company will sell these body panels to anyone, but we all know who’s really being targeted here: You, street racer turned international criminal turned military contractor, Dominic Toretto.

Of course, you’re most known for the Charger, but the folks in R&D know that’s not all you drive. After the all-carbon ‘70 Charger, Direct Connection will put out carbon recreations of your Barracuda and Road Runner too. They want you, Dominic Toretto, to have options.

Those options extend under the hood, too, with more offerings for transmissions, headers, and superchargers. Even the three-liter twin-screw blower from the Hellephant engine will make its way to the catalog, ready to be slapped on a 426 Hemi. A thousand horsepower even beats your dad’s Charger, from way back in the day.

So, give Dodge a ring if you’re interested. Auburn Hills put a pretty substantial amount of work into this, all with the explicit intent of selling parts to you, Dom. If you ever feel you need something new before you roll up to the next family cookout, Direct Connection has you, specifically, covered.