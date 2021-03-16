Do You Have A Stalled Car Project? I'm Here To Help

Jason Torchinsky Image : David Tracy

This pandemic has been a real asshole to us all, especially during the winter. But if you’re stuck in your house with a stalled car project, looking for a way to bring a little more joy into your life, allow me to implore you: Just get that damn car on the road. Just do it. I’m here to help.



I can’t promise that I’ll help you wrench, but what I can do is lend you my advice. It’ll be like Car Talk, except I’ll keep my advice budget-oriented, since, remember, you’re talking with a cheap bastard, here.

Whether you live in South America, Europe, Asia, or here in North America, I want you to get your car on the road again. Hell, I’ll even write articles about your journeys if they’re interesting enough.

I’ve been working on my brother’s 1966 Ford Mustang lately, and I just know that the happiness I’ll experience while behind the wheel of that pony will be a much-needed change to what have been 12 months of, well, garbage.

I want to do what I can to help you all feel that same happiness. Email me at david.tracy@jalopnik.com.

