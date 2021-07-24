Do You Have A Road Trip Ritual?

There’s a very specific Wendy’s in Virginia that my husband and I have found ourselves at no fewer than four times on our road trips from my apartment in Philadelphia to my family’s home in Texas. It’s a nice roadside restaurant-and-gas-station with decent bathrooms, and it always seems to appear at that point in our drive where we’re hungry, need to use the bathroom, and could use a fuel-up. We get gas, pull off to the side, and take a much-needed half hour break. It’s one of my favorite road trip rituals, and one of the few times I’ll allow my husband to take his sweet time.

Obviously, that’s not applicable on every road trip, since that rest stop only exists in Virginia. But we’ve made a habit of stopping at nothing but Wendy’s as our mid-trip snack, unless we’re in Texas (at which point we get Whataburger) or in the southeast (when we get Bojangles).

If we’re on a long trip, we usually try to stop at a hotel next to a Denny’s or an iHop — close enough that we can imbibe a few beverages and then walk to get some all-day breakfast. Midnight pancakes just hit different after you’ve been on the road for hours.

I want to know your road trip rituals. Do you only stop at one gas station chain? Do you insist upon hitting a very specific roadside stop on your very favorite road trip route? Are you one of those people who likes to picnic? Or do you, like me, snack on nothing but corn nuts until you get to a fast food restaurant, at which point you consume more grease and salt? Do you have a specific album you listen to? I want to know. Maybe I’ll glean some new ideas before I have to haul all of my life’s possessions from Philly to Texas.