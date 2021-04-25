DMX's Last Ride Comes In A Monster Truck Leading His Thousand-Motorcycle Funeral Procession

Photo : Stephanie Keith ( Getty Images )

Earl Simmons, known worldwide as DMX, had his last ride at a funeral procession in Brooklyn, New York in the back of a customized Ford F250 monster truck with “Long Live DMX” etched on the side. And that wasn’t all—his procession to the memorial service at the Barclays Center was accompanied by thousands of motorcycles that shut down traffic in New York City.

DMX started rapping in the early 1990s, and he became known for a blend of raw passion that was right at home with his equally soul-searching bent. As The Ringer wrote, DMX’s approach was anti-commercial, but that was what caused it to resonate with his listeners. As it stands, he’s the only rapper in history to have his first five studio albums debut at No. 1, and he was the only living hip-hop artist to have two projects go platinum in a single year.

On April 2, 2021, it was reported that DMX had suffered a heart attack and was in the hospital in a vegetative state . On April 9, he was pronounced dead at age 50.

DMX’s funeral procession and memorial service took place yesterday, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, and to celebrate the life of an icon required something special.

DMX’s shiny red coffin was driven to the Barclays Center in a Ford F 250 decked out as a monster truck. We’re talking the full 20-ton axles and tractor tires, decked out on the side with the phrase “long live DMX” and on the hood and rear with the Ruff Ryders logo.

Thousands of motorcycles took to the streets to accompany DMX on his final ride.

While the memorial service itself was restricted to family and friends due to COVID-19, the event was livestreamed. His funeral will be livestreamed on both BET proper and its YouTube channel at 2:30pm ET today.