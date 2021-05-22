Diecast Rally Racing Is The Best Thing You'll See All Week

Photo : YouTube

Some folks are able to pull off frankly amazing feats with diecast cars. Whether it’s a gorgeous photoshoot or a kitchen-table clip, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were looking at the real deal for a few minutes. But prepare to have your mind blown by something even more incredible: full-blown diecast car racing.

And no, I’m not talking about just making some cars go fast. I’m talking about a high-quality production that’s designed to mimic a race broadcast and, in a lot of ways, totally one-ups some of the broadcasts you see today.

For this, I bring you 3Dbotmaker on YouTube. Just take a few minutes and enjoy this diecast rally event:

This is everything you could want in a race broadcast. There’s a badass introduction that familiarizes you with all the cars that’ll be competing today—plus the standings, because this is more than just a race, it’s a championship.

Here, certain cars not only get points for winning but for getting big air and for setting quick times. They’re lined up at the top of a track and then let loose, where anything can happen, from perfect leaps to nasty crashes. It’s a quick route, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting—especially because the video quality is incredible. You’ll not only be able to watch the ‘live’ lap but also slow-motion replays and clips from various different angles so you won’t miss a thing.

It’s an incredible production. You can tell there was a ton of time and care put into the track layout as well as the fan zones. There are camping sections and crowds gathered at the final jump. There’s a gorgeous natural terrain that includes tunnels, caves, and mountains. It’s about as exciting as a real rally event—any that’s saying something.

If you need something to entertain yourself this weekend, look no further.