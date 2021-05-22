Diecast Rally Racing Is The Best Thing You'll See All Week

Some folks are able to pull off frankly amazing feats with diecast cars. Whether it’s a gorgeous photoshoot or a kitchen-table clip, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were looking at the real deal for a few minutes. But prepare to have your mind blown by something even more incredible: full-blown diecast car racing.
And no, I’m not talking about just making some cars go fast. I’m talking about a high-quality production that’s designed to mimic a race broadcast and, in a lot of ways, totally one-ups some of the broadcasts you see today.
For this, I bring you 3Dbotmaker on YouTube. Just take a few minutes and enjoy this diecast rally event:
This is everything you could want in a race broadcast. There’s a badass introduction that familiarizes you with all the cars that’ll be competing today—plus the standings, because this is more than just a race, it’s a championship.
Here, certain cars not only get points for winning but for getting big air and for setting quick times. They’re lined up at the top of a track and then let loose, where anything can happen, from perfect leaps to nasty crashes. It’s a quick route, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting—especially because the video quality is incredible. You’ll not only be able to watch the ‘live’ lap but also slow-motion replays and clips from various different angles so you won’t miss a thing.
It’s an incredible production. You can tell there was a ton of time and care put into the track layout as well as the fan zones. There are camping sections and crowds gathered at the final jump. There’s a gorgeous natural terrain that includes tunnels, caves, and mountains. It’s about as exciting as a real rally event—any that’s saying something.
If you need something to entertain yourself this weekend, look no further.
DISCUSSION
The best episode was the funeral for the cameraman figure who was killed by a racing crash