Are you a car fan living in or near Detroit? Do you sometimes make people around you feel weird with your nerdy car talk? Are you looking for people you can be nerdy around without judgement? Well, look no further.

Fall is here, meaning winter — and thus misery — are knocking on our doors. Don’t answer that knock...yet. You need to get a few cruises in with your rust-free machine before storing it away for salt-season.

This Friday, set to be a sunny day, I’m hosting an entirely unsanctioned car show in the Troy, Michigan Walmart parking lot. And I do mean unsanctioned. We might get the boot; who knows? But where’s the fun without a bit of risk?

Meet there at 7 P.M. on Friday, September 10th (that’s tomorrow). You’ll see me in a freshly-waxed Candy Apple Red 1966 Ford Mustang. We’ll hang out there for maybe an hour before cruising down Woodward and parking somewhere to watch cars, before ultimately disbanding.

What: A small car gathering with Jalopnik readers

Where: Walmart Parking Lot, 2001 W. Maple, Troy, MI 48084

When: 7 P.M. Friday

Why: Because your family is tired of you telling them the points gap spec of your 1960 Ford Falcon. Think of this as therapy.

Also, if you don’t want to miss Jalopnik meetups near Detroit, join the Detroit-Area Jalopnik readers F acebook group .