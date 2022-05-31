DeLorean Motors Reimagined appeared out of thin air back in February with a flashy Super Bowl ad and nebulous ties to the DeLorean Motor Company. It promised an EV concept with gullwing doors would make its debut in August (and then earlier in August, and then in May), and now it’s here: The DeLorean Alpha5.

Specs on the Alpha5 are interesting. The company revealed a detailed breakdown of the car’s exterior dimensions, as well as estimates for acceleration, range, and coefficient of drag, but there’s no mention of classic stats like horsepower, torque, or weight.

DeLorean Motors Reimagined claims an estimated 0-60 time of 2.99 seconds, with a top speed of 155. A “100+” kWh battery is estimated to give the car “300+” miles of range. The company also quotes a 0-88 mph time, because of course it does: 4.35 seconds. A better physicist than I could probably determine the car’s horsepower and torque from those numbers, but that’s far above my paygrade. If you can reverse-engineer it in the comments, you get a cookie.

The concept is considerably longer than the old DMC-12, with that extra room going to two rear seats. Those seats don’t get their own door, however — instead, the two gullwings that allow access to the interior stretch nearly from wheel to wheel. I do not envy the job of the gas struts tasked with lifting that mass.

Intriguingly, the rear end of the concept still sports the embossed DeLorean logo from its original teaser — and the Italdesign-derived Italian flag within it. It’s likely these images are renders from the same digital model as that initial teaser, just re-used in a different environment.

The concept’s physical debut is still planned for Pebble Beach, which may line up with the “Summer 2022" estimate for more information on reservations. In order to earn those reservations, however, the “New Energy mobility brand” still has some proving to do.