Deer Discovers New Way To Die By Car: Jumping Off An Overpass Into A Car

Deer really only love one thing; getting smashed up by cars. They’ll go to almost any length to get run over, obliterated, maimed etc. As long as it’s a fast moving car striking their body, preferably fatally, they’re enthusiastically onboard. Which is why it’s not shocking to hear that a doe in New Jersey recently leapt off an overpass, timing the jump perfectly to land in the windshield of a driver below.



According to an exclusive report by NBC 4 in New York, nobody was seriously injured, but the driver the deer hit did end up covered in some kind of green substance, which if I had to guess probably came from the deer’s digestive tract. You can kind of see it in the pictures there. You might also note that they news giant blurred what is almost certainly the rest of the deer, kind of pooled up in the footwell of some guy’s Jeep Compass.

A couple of cars were badly damaged in the incident, which is really a small price to pay so that one of nature’s most amazing creatures could fulfill its biological imperative to rocket through a windshield and into some poor schmuck’s car.

Jasper Cordero rear-ended the deer-struck car in his BMW. He told WNBC what happened after the collision: