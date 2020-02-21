Death--'Rock n' Roll Victim'

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Holy shit, I just realized you guys have probably never heard my favorite driving album. Death was a proto-underground punk, all-African American band from late ‘60s-early ‘70s Detroit (that’s a pre- Renaissance Center Detroit skyline on the cover of this album) and they absolutely rule. Everyone remembers Iggy and the Stooges, but these guys were coming up around the same time in the same place and rocking just as hard. Just try going to speed limit to this tune. It can’t be done.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got to go and rock out to Death all day.