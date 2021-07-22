Dealers Are Still Marking Up The Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride is still selling like there’s cash in its cargo area. Through June nearly 45,000 have been sold this year. And as one reader pointed out to us, a lot of dealers have been trying to cash in on how hot the Telluride is by marking them up .



Dan O’Brien Kia Group is a group of three Kia dealers two in New Hampshire and one in Norwood, Massachusetts . In total, there are 30 Tellurides in their inventory across the three dealerships. And every one has a healthy markup.

The Concord and Norwood lots have twelve Tellurides each; North Hampton has six. Across all lots, the top-of-the-line SX trims have the biggest markups and represent the bulk of the Tellurides in stock. How bad is it? Try $10,000 on each SX. With an MSRP of $49,965 and the $10k markup, you’re looking at nearly $60,000 for a Telluride from this place.

Thinking of trying to save some money and getting a lower or mid-trim? Think again. S and EX trims have $6,000 on them bringing their prices in line with MSRP on an SX .



Base LX models with MSRPs of just over $36,000 have the smallest markups at $4,000. But with those markups, it again brings prices in line with what S and EX models are supposed to cost. Sadly, looking around the country this seems to be the norm, especially with SX trimmed Tellurides. Of the 1773 Tellurides currently for sale across the country, 573 are priced at $60,000 and up.

If you cant wait and must have a T elluride right now , at least shop around for the best price.

