Dead: Mazda MX-30

Oh, the Mazda MX-30. It has an attractive design, a nice interior, and handles well, but as an electric vehicle, it isn’t great. At least not for America. Its motor only makes 143 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque, which means it takes nearly 10 seconds to hit 60 mph. It also only has an EPA-rated range of 100 miles. With a base price north of $30,000, that’s a tough sell when the Nissan Leaf offers more range and costs less. So, predictably, it’s going away here in the U.S.

Mazda announced today that it plans to kill off the MX-30 after the 2023 model year. So if you’re one of the few people who were planning to buy one, you still have time. And if you live outside the U.S., don’t worry. The MX-30 will still be there for you to also not buy. In the announcement, Mazda said, “Our current U.S. electrification efforts are focused on large platform PHEVs, such as the first-ever 2024 CX-90 PHEV and upcoming CX-70 PHEV, as well as introducing CX-50 Hybrid into our lineup to address the specific needs of the U.S. market.”

To be fair to Mazda, though, it was clear right out of the gate that it knew there was a limited market for the MX-30 in the U.S. There’s a reason Mazda decided to only import 560 MX-30s and only sold them in California. There was just no reason to think that there would be much appeal anywhere else in the country. Maybe Boston or New York City? But even then, that’s really pushing it. Sure, the promise of a rotary-engine range extender made the MX-30 a little more interesting, but the writing was on the wall from the beginning.

Farewell, Mazda MX-30. You did your best, but sometimes, your best just isn’t good enough.