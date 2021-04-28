Dead In The U.S.: Rolls-Royce Wraith And Dawn

If there was ever a brand where going electric would make a ton of sense, it would be Rolls Royce. Back in the early 00s, my dad owned a Phantom — and it was without a doubt the quietest car I have ever been inside.

For comparison , a Phantom makes a Lexus LS sound like a Ramones concert. I’m talking about coffin-six-feet-deep levels of quiet, even at 80 mph going through the tunnel from Orinda into Oakland, the Phantom was like... the sweet embrace of death.

Secondly, a Rolls isn’t really your “cross country touring” car anyway. It’s for those trips into the city, or around the city. They’re known for torque, and quiet operation. The dovetail of quiet operation and torque is exactly where an electric car thrives, so I’m wondering why it look Rolls so long to get with the program, especially now that the EQS looks like a world beater.

... and then there’s that other thing. Rolls Royce isn’t exactly known for reliability, and even after borrowing heavily from BMW, their operation was... uhm... still terrible. By removing the internal combustion engine, transmission, and all the associated fuel lines, things that leak, etc, Rolls can focus on luxury. That was the punch line to our family Phantom, as much as I can remember it; it was always being serviced. There was always some small thing wrong with it, or it would strand us. (I remember a drive home from dinner with my grandma, and it went into “limp home mode” stuck in second gear, so we putted around doing 40 mph just to get the thing back to our house. What a luxury!) When my dad actually had places to be, or needed to commute to work, he took his Prius, because it would reliably get him from Point A to Point B. Only in the Bay Area will you routinely find driveways with both a $30,000 Prius, and a $200,000 Phantom.

In summation, in a sort of backwards way, emissions regulations are saving Rolls from their own shortcomings, because the mechanical elements have never been their strong suit. Let’s hope the EV versions of whatever come next are better.