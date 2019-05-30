Photo: Jaguar

Before you read this headline, when was the last time you honestly thought about the Jaguar XJ? I think for me it had been a solid year or two since the big sedan crossed my mind—and now we’ve just learned that it’s about to be discontinued. Sort of.

Production of the XJ will indeed cease this summer, a Jaguar spokesperson confirmed to us, making it a solid 10 years since the X351-generation was launched in 2009. It still looks great, but besides the age, like most sedans (and many Jaguars these days) sales are not what they should be.

The spokesperson added, however, that the company will “continue the XJ nameplate and will use its renowned engineering capability and technological innovation to ensure its longevity.”

This could mean that while the gas-driven XJ will be no more, there could be an electric version coming. It is Jaguar’s flagship model after all; Autocar believes that an electrified XJ is in the pipeline for next year, though Jaguar hasn’t officially announced anything yet.

The XJ, especially in the sedan-apocalypse we find ourselves in, has been a pretty bleak seller. Last year, Jaguar only sold 1,579 XJs, according to Good Car Bad Car. Even the Cadillac CTS outsold it with 11,220 units moved.

Maybe it’ll have better luck as an EV.

