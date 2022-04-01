Modifying your car is fun. You get to take something that rolled off the factory floor, built to serve a broad purpose, and customize it for your specific needs. In doing so, you give it personality, flavor, and a sense that the car truly is yours.

Some people, however, think that every dollar they spend in mods should come back in the sale price. Unfortunately for them, that’s not how it usually works — though a few Bring A Trailer auctions from the past week show that there may actually be some value in some of these. You just need a very, very specific buyer. Welcome to the Suckers Slideshow.