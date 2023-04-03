Dany Bahar-Era Lotus Concepts, Ranked

Remember 13 years ago when not-yet-disgraced Lotus CEO Dany Bahar introduced a bunch of new concepts at the 2010 Paris Motor Show? It’s been a long time, but Jalopnik remembers. We also remember how they all got canceled.

But just because it was a bad idea doesn’t mean they were all truly terrible. Some of the concepts were better than others, so we decided now was an appropriate time to rank them. Everyone’s going to have different opinions, though, so let us know which ones you liked the best down in the comments.