This week’s YouTube videos are a bit ... wild. There’s a beloved death-wish Dodge Viper, a straight-piped Mercedes AMG 63 S, and a blast from the past Aston Martin review from the ‘80s. Things get crazier with a stock VW Bug taking on one of the toughest rallies, the Baja 1000.

But don’t just take my word — check out all of what YouTube has to offer this week for yourself.