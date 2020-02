Image : Cupra

Cupra— Volkswagen AG’s performance-oriented SEAT sub-brand—unveiled its new Leon lineup Thursday, including the gorgeous Sportstourer (wagon) model shown here. This delightful long roof features all-wheel drive, and a 306 hp/295 lb-ft version of VAG’s ubiquitous 2.0-liter TSI inline four mated to the equally ubiquitous DSG transmission.

Why does Europe get all the good shit?