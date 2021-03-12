Crush The Bourgeoisie In This Lada 110 That's Somehow For Sale In Texas

Photo : DFW Cars & Trucks ( Other

The pesky 25-year import rule locks Americans out of some sweet cars from other parts of the world. However, cars that are apparently ineligible for import still turn up here from time to time. This 2001 Lada 110 for sale in Texas is one of the stranger under-25 cars I’ve seen in the country.

I saw this Lada 110 for sale by DFW Cars & Trucks for $10,950 during one of my searches for dope cars for sale, and I have been trying to learn more about it ever since.



The Lada 110 (also called the VAZ-2110) is a family sedan for you and three of your loyal comrades. It’s sleeker than you might expect a Russian sedan to be, and that’s because the 110 is the fruit of engineering by Avtovaz and Porsche, Hagerty reports .

The design is pretty neat. This example has projector headlamps, and while the car isn’t flashy, it’s certainly a unique sight on American roads. Still, I don’t recommend staring too hard at the wheel wells — you’ll probably hurt yourself.

But hey, check out this sweet taillight arrangement!



Going by the bold badging on the trunk lid, this car is a GLi trim with a 1.5-liter 16V engine. Remember when you could buy a car that was proud to advertise how many valves it had?



That engine is good for 93 horsepower and 95 lb-ft torque, and it sends the power through a five-speed manual. It’s not going to light the world on fire, but it’s not terrible, either. The whole car has a measly 15,000 kilometers on it, or about 9,3oo miles. It comes equipped with such luxuries as power windows, power locks, velour seats, fog lights, a Sony stereo and alloy wheels. All joking aside, that’s actually not too bad for a car from 2001.

How this 20-year-old Lada ended up here is unknown. Non-conforming cars enter the U.S. in several ways: Some are simply driven across the border from Canada or Mexico by travelers. Others end up here after someone in the military gets an exemption to temporarily import a non-conforming vehicle.

I asked the dealership if it knows how this car came into the country; so far, I have not received an answer.

The dealership says that this Lada 110 is the only one in the country. That may be true, but I wonder if $10,950 is worth the price of rarity. It does not come with a title, and the dealership isn’t sure it can be registered in Texas.

Still, I have a soft spot for Russian cars in America and I hope to see it on a track or maybe off-road someday.