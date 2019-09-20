Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

There I was, in a jovial mood with the sun shining overhead, on my way to look at some pre-war Bentleys at the 2019 Goodwood Revival when I found my way blocked by a crowd of people. Curious, I looked around and saw, to my shock, the petite gargoyle in the form of Bernie Ecclestone, standing in the way and inexplicably signing autographs.



I had never seen him in person before (indeed, I thought he was dead but perhaps evil doesn’t die so easily) and I was taken by just how small he is. And also how he perpetually looks cranky as though he’d just been rudely woken up from a nap.

Anyway, this is your gentle reminder that Bernie is the one who loves Trump, hates democracy, killed Formula One, thinks North America is a “shit hole”, has dogshit opinions about women, is a fan of Putin, faced a bribery trial and also is a Hitler admirer.

You’d think a good nap would fix all of these things.