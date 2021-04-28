COVID Cancels F1 Race In Canada Second Year In A Row

Some film from Montreal ‘16 Photo : Raphael Orlove

If you were planning to head over to Montreal on June 13 for the Canadian g rand p rix, please adjust your schedule . COVID has cancelled the F1 race there for the second year in a row.

The race’s contract, thankfully, got extended for two more years to make up for the double bump, as CTV News reports:

The news was revealed at a new conference in Quebec City on the Grand Prix Wednesday morning that included federal Minister of Economic Development Melanie Joly, Quebec Minister of Tourism Pierre Fitzgibbon and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Montreal Region Caroline Proulx. The federal and provincial governments have reached an agreement to extend the F1 event in Montreal for two years to make up for the 2020 and 2021 cancelled races. Those races will take place in 2030 and 2031 with the partners committing $25 million and $26 million for those editions. Canada and Quebec said in a statement they will invest up to $5.5 million to promote next year’s race and to help bring tourists back to Montreal when health conditions permit.﻿



Last year the Canadian GP — officially t he Formula 1 Heineken Grand Prix Du Canada — went to Turkey instead. T his year is no different, F1 announced, along with its promise to work to refund any Canadian GP ticket holders:

“We will work with the promoter to ensure those with tickets from 2020 & 2021 races get the options of a refund or to transfer their tickets to next year’s race and look forward to racing in Canada in 2022.” [...] “While it is disappointing we cannot be in Canada this season we are excited to confirm that Turkey will host a Grand Prix in 2021 after an amazing race last season,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.﻿



That all sounds very polite for an organization that was looking to pull $6 million out of the race organizers for not trying to get people killed last year.

The Montreal GP is one of the greats, with a beautiful city and kind people. Taking the subway to watch a car race is the future liberals want. It’s a shame that the race got another cancelation.

