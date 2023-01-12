Cosworth Reveals Sim Racing Version of IndyCar Steering Wheel

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The best part of sim racing is the opportunity to get a taste of what real-world racing drivers experience. The same tracks, the same cars and similar rules are available to anyone across a variety of games and services. However, the equipment you use at home is usually a far cry from the steering wheels and pedal boxes used in racing cars. However, one of the most established engineering firms in motorsport is bringing one of its most prolific products to sim racers.

Cosworth has unveiled the CCW MkII Pro Sim steering wheel at the Autosport International show in Birmingham, England. The CCW MkII Pro Sim is a consumer simulator version of its CCW MkII. The real-world wheel is a popular choice for prototypes in sports car racing. The CCW MkII is also well-known as the spec steering wheel of the IndyCar Series.

The Pro Sim version features the same construction and button interface layout as its FIA-certified competition counterpart. Both wheels feature a 4.3-inch display and a shift LED array along with ten push buttons, four 12-position rotary dials and two 12-position thumbwheels. The perfect instrument to recreate an Indianapolis 500 driving experience.

Stefan Balkowiec, Managing Director of Cosworth Electronics, told Traxion:

“This is a historic moment for Cosworth. It’s our very first product sim racing product, utilizing our decades of experience in motorsport electronics. Sim racers the opportunity to have a genuine Cosworth wheel with identical functionality to the motorsport version of the CCW MkII at home for use on their favorite sim racing titles.”

Cosworth has yet to reveal when the CCW MkII Pro Sim will be available or how much it will cost at retail. This release will undoubtedly be bittersweet for IndyCar fans. IndyCar’s spec steering wheel will be available for sim racers as the series ends its commercial relationship with consumer simulation service iRacing.

