The fact that police pursuits are dangerous shouldn’t need much explanation. According to a study in the National Library of Medicine, there were 7,430 fatalities caused by police chase crashes between 1982 and 2004. During the 22-year period, nearly thirty percent of the deaths were people uninvolved in the pursuit. With this in mind, I was honestly surprised when a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette was spotted by police allegedly going 161 mph in New Hampshire, and no one was harmed.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, a trooper clocked an orange C8 Corvette on radar going 161 mph northbound on I-93 in the town of Ashland. The speed limit on that portion of I-93 is 70 mph. The trooper couldn’t engage the Corvette in a pursuit due to the C8’s high speed. Instead, the trooper sent out a BOLO, or Be On The Lookout alert, for dispatch to report to other local law enforcement agencies. After the alert, reports came in about several sports cars driving dangerously through traffic.

Minutes later, a Woodstock Police Department officer spotted the same orange Corvette going 130 mph on I-93, 20 miles north of Ashland. This is roughly where the Corvette would have to slow as it approached heavy traffic on the interstate. The officer was able to get the C8’s driver to stop and detain him until the state trooper arrived to arrest him.

A 30-year-old man from Danbury, Connecticut was brought into custody and charged with two counts of reckless driving and a count of disobeying an officer. While a decent amount of luck was involved, it’s great to see that it’s possible to arrest reckless drivers without increasing the risk to other drivers in an already dangerous situation.