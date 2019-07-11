Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: @Caramelbelle (Twitter)

An armored car carrying stacks on stacks fell open and made it rain on a highway in Georgia this week, causing a predictably calamitous traffic jam of people pulling over to stuff their wallets. Alas, local police are being real sticklers about returning what “belongs to the bank” or whatever.



You may have seen this video or some other similar ones that went a little viral recently; take a look if my description didn’t sufficiently spell out the situation for you:

The same person who posted that wisely observed and (also posted to Twitter) the fact that if you know “found money” came, say, flying out of an armored car like this, it’s your responsibility to return it. Or, rather, you can get in trouble if you’re caught keeping it.

As local news WSBTV reported, police estimate that the armored truck dumped “around $175,000” onto the I-285 near Atlanta. Apparently the cash-carrying vehicle’s minders “didn’t even know they had lost their money until another driver pulled up next to them and told them,” which... come on, guys.

Aren’t they supposed to be constantly on the lookout for a trio of Minis, black Civics or similarly-Hollywood heist attempts at any and all times?

Nobody should be shocked that people pulled over to help themselves here, though I am surprised no crashes were reported as a result. Regardless, local news quoted Dunwoody Sgt. Robert Parsons with a stern but fair warning:

“Those people who do not return the money, we have video, we have tag numbers. We have footage of people on the interstate. What we’re asking the public to do is bring the money back. Don’t make us come looking for you, because if we do that, you probably will be charged.”

Don’t make the cops “come looking for you” is good life advice in general (even though we all learned “finders keepers” at a much younger age).