A sideshow attended by hundreds of people in an industrial area outside of Toronto last week ended up with some very cool cinematography, courtesy of the Durham Regional Police Service. Now police are appealing to anyone who attended the sideshow to come forward, probably just so they can claim this sick footage for their car’s Instagram page... right?

The sideshow happened around midnight on February 12 at the intersection of Clements Road and Squires Beach Road in Pickering, Ontario, just east of Toronto. Local businesses and residents called police to complain about the noisy party. From CTVNews:

Aerial footage shared by police shows one of the vehicles involved travelling in circles around the intersection at a high rate of speed, while hundreds of people look on. In the footage, the occupants of the vehicle can also be seen hanging out of the sunroof and windows recording the event. Police say that they believe approximately 30 vehicles were taking turns doing donuts in the intersection on the night in question. But they say that officers were unable to make any arrests, as most participants fled the area at a high rate of speed once police arrived on scene.﻿



Police broke up the sideshow but didn’t make any arrests or pursue any of the participants in the interest of public safety. Probably a good thing, too, as a white BMW was spotted by the force’s helicopter fleeing the intersection at 200 kilometers an hour, or 124 miles per hour.

I don’t foresee anyone involved in the big sideshow coming forward, however, unless the cops have a yet-unreleased director’s cut of that sick footage. As cool as the cops make sideshows look, they are very dangerous, extremely annoying for anyone in the area and, honestly, kind of boring. You can only watch some dude poorly whip his Mustang or Camaro around in the middle of the street so many times before it loses all flavor. Filming the mess with a heat-sensitive camera however, makes it all novel again.