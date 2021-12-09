In the latest installment of “the rules don’t apply to me” saga that is global policing in 2021, a Louisiana officer has been caught illegally hunting from the back of his cop car. To make matters worse, he was joined on the hunting jaunt by a convicted felon.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, a Coushatta police officer was one of four men found illegally hunting late on Sunday evening.

Agents say they were on patrol around 8 p.m., December 5 in Coushatta when they heard gunshots. They soon found a vehicle shining for deer in an open field on private property.

Upon closer inspection, they saw that the car being used by the hunters was a Coushatta Police Department patrol unit. Inside the car, agents also found three rifles and two deer.

The agency named the four men in the car as Cederick Thomas, 36; Anthony B. Caldwell, 31; Adam J. Caldwell, 30; and Javarrea Pouncy, 28, who was identified as an off duty Coushatta police officer.

The four men have been accused of hunting deer during illegal hours, and hunting from a moving vehicle. On top of that, Anthony Caldwell was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRSO) also charged all four men with trespassing as they did not have the required permissions to be on the private property.

The four men now face hefty fines and the possibility of jail time.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said:

“Hunting deer during illegal hours brings up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail. Hunting from a moving vehicle carries up to a $500 fine and 90 days in jail. Hunting without recreational basic hunting and big game hunting licenses brings up to a $50 fine. “A convicted felon possessing a firearm brings a $1,000 to $5,000 fine and five to 20 years of jail. Trespassing carries up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.”

On top of that, the men also face fines for the two deer they killed, totaling $3,657.