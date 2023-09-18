Consumer Reports Says These Are The Cars With The Biggest Current Discounts

If you’re shopping for a new minivan, it’s hard to beat the Toyota Sienna’s combination of reliability, practicality, good gas mileage and available all-wheel drive. But as Tom pointed out recently, the only way to get one is to either wait a long time for an allocation or to pay a big markup in order to skip the line. And the Toyota Sienna is not the only vehicle on the market where demand far outpaces supply. It’s a real problem for a lot of shoppers.

Advertisement

That said, not all cars are equally in demand, which means that if you don’t have your heart set on one specific vehicle, you can actually get some good deals. Or at least deals that aren’t so bad. Recently, our friends at Consumer Reports looked at actual transaction data and came up with a list of cars that are all selling for less than MSRP. That doesn’t necessarily mean that your local dealer will be willing to negotiate, but if you shop around, you should be able to get one of these cars with a similar discount.