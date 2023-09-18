Consumer Reports Says These Are The Cars With The Biggest Current Discounts

News

Consumer Reports Says These Are The Cars With The Biggest Current Discounts

Looking to buy a new car this September? Check out this list to avoid paying over MSRP

Collin Woodard
Ram 1500
Photo: Ram

If you’re shopping for a new minivan, it’s hard to beat the Toyota Sienna’s combination of reliability, practicality, good gas mileage and available all-wheel drive. But as Tom pointed out recently, the only way to get one is to either wait a long time for an allocation or to pay a big markup in order to skip the line. And the Toyota Sienna is not the only vehicle on the market where demand far outpaces supply. It’s a real problem for a lot of shoppers.

That said, not all cars are equally in demand, which means that if you don’t have your heart set on one specific vehicle, you can actually get some good deals. Or at least deals that aren’t so bad. Recently, our friends at Consumer Reports looked at actual transaction data and came up with a list of cars that are all selling for less than MSRP. That doesn’t necessarily mean that your local dealer will be willing to negotiate, but if you shop around, you should be able to get one of these cars with a similar discount.

Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Gladiator
Photo: Jeep

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon FarOut has an MSRP of $51,245, but with an average transaction price of $48,686, you can expect to save $2,559 or about five percent.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo Giulia
Photo: Alfa Romeo

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti AWD has an MSRP of $48,320, but with an average transaction price of $45,877, you can expect to save $2,443 or about five percent.

Ram 1500

Ram 1500
Photo: Ram

The Ram 1500 Crew Cab Laramie 4x4 with the 5 foot, 7 seven inch bed has an MSRP of $56,970, but with an average transaction price of $54,009, you can expect to save $2,961 or about five percent.

Nissan Armada

Nissan Armada
Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Armada SL 4WD has an MSRP of $62,120, but with an average transaction price of $58,680, you can expect to save $3,440 or about six percent.

Cadillac XT4

Cadillac XT4
Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury has an MSRP of $40,195, but with an average transaction price of $37,516, you can expect to save $2,679 or about seven percent.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC has an MSRP of $56,900, but with an average transaction price of $52,887, you can expect to save $4,013 or about seven percent.

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40
Photo: Volvo

The Volvo XC40 B5 Ultimate Dark Theme AWD has an MSRP of $46,500, but with an average transaction price of $42,894, you can expect to save $3,606 or about eight percent.

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60
Photo: Volvo

The Volvo XC60 B5 Ultimate Bright Theme FWD has an MSRP of $53,500, but with an average transaction price of $49,114, you can expect to save $4,386 or about eight percent.

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90
Photo: Volvo

The Volvo XC90 B5 Plus AWD has an MSRP of $59,900, but with an average transaction price of $54,647, you can expect to save $5,253 or about nine percent.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Photo: Alfa Romeo

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti AWD has an MSRP of $51,525, but with an average transaction price of $46,836, you can expect to save $4,689 or about nine percent.

