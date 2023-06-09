As automakers continue to remove smaller, less expensive vehicles from their lineups, it’s getting harder and harder to find a new car for under $30,000. And while they do exist, you can only get a handful of new cars for less than $20,000. But if you want something in the $25,000 range, you actually do have some good options.

Consumer Reports recently released a list of what it considers to be the best new cars for less than $25,000. It’s certainly not a long list, but it’s definitely a good place to start your search if you’re in the market for something new and somewhat affordable. Let’s take a look at what they recommend.