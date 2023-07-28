Consumer Reports' Best Hybrid SUVs Under $35,000

Consumer Reports' Best Hybrid SUVs Under $35,000

Good gas mileage doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg.

By
Collin Woodard
Hyundai Tucson
Photo: Hyundai

We’re not going to pretend like $35,000 isn’t a whole lot of money, especially if you’re spending it on a vehicle. You should probably be making at least $100,000 a year to responsibly buy a car that costs that much, and last time we checked, most people...don’t. At the same time, though, it’s also a price point that’s not nearly as high as the nearly $50,000 average transaction price that we’re currently looking at.

But if you do happen to have a $35,000 budget and are looking for a hybrid crossover, how do you know which one to pick? If you’re spending that much money, you definitely don’t want to be disappointed by a bad buy. To help you out with your decision, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently published a list of the five hybrid SUVs under $35,000 that it recommends.

Honda CR-V Hybrid

Honda CR-V
Photo: Honda

Instead of saving it for last, we’re not going to waste your time here. The Honda CR-V Hybrid is the top-rated crossover on Consumer Reports’ list. You won’t be able to get a loaded version for less than $35,000, but the $33,350 CR-V Sport Hybrid should have everything you need in a daily driver. You’ll want to test-drive this one before you even look at the others.

Honda CR-V Hybrid

Honda CR-V
Photo: Honda

Consumer Reports praised the recently redesigned SUV’s hybrid powertrain and responsive handling, as well as the easy-to-use controls, spacious back seat and standard safety equipment. And as far as fuel economy goes, the EPA rates the CR-V Hybrid at 40 mpg combined, although that figure drops to 37 mpg if you add all-wheel drive.

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Hyundai Tucson
Photo: Hyundai

It’s a little odd to see the Hyundai Tucson hybrid on a list above the Toyota RAV4, but nevertheless, here it is, ranked. And ranked well above the aging RAV4, too. The styling is certainly controversial, but as long as that isn’t a dealbreaker for you, give the Tucson Hybrid a shot. It starts at $31,350, but you can actually jump up to the SEL Convenience trim and still stay under $35,000.

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Hyundai Tucson
Photo: Hyundai

According to Consumer Reports, the hybrid is the Tucson to get even if you’re not specifically in the market for a hybrid. Like the CR-V, it gets praise for its powertrain, back seat, handling and controls. It’s not quite as efficient as the Honda, though, getting either 37 or 38 mpg combined depending on which trim level you choose.

Kia Sportage Hybrid

Kia Sportage
Photo: Kia

If the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is on the list, then it makes sense that the Kia Sportage Hybrid would be as well. But Consumer Reports didn’t like the Sportage Hybrid quite as much as its corporate fraternal twin. That said, it starts at $27,490, making it cheaper than the Tucson. You can even load up the mid-level EX and still stay under $35,000.

Kia Sportage Hybrid

Kia Sportage
Photo: Kia

Much of what Consumer Reports praised the Tuscon for also applies to the Sportage Hybrid. That said, a few annoyances knocked a couple of points off its score. The first is that you have to switch between the climate and media controls to change them, and the second is that blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert aren’t standard on the base trim level. Gas mileage is great, though, coming in at 43 mpg combined if you stick with front-wheel drive.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota RAV4
Photo: Toyota

Of course, the ever-popular Toyota RAV4 Hybrid was going to make this list at some point. The RAV4 is so many people’s go-to crossover for a reason. But if you’ve driven one, you can probably understand why the recently redesigned CR-V Hybrid ranks so much higher. That said, with a base price of $31,225, it’s slightly cheaper than the CR-V.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota RAV4
Photo: Toyota

Consumer Reports praised the RAV4's hybrid powertrain and handling, but there were also a few entirely valid complaints. First, the ride is stiff, and second, the engine is noisy and sounds unrefined. Additionally, the styling hurts interior space, and some safety features don’t come standard. Still, it’s rated at 40 mpg combined, which should take the sting out of some of those downsides.

Ford Escape Hybrid

Ford Escape
Photo: Ford

The refreshed Ford Escape looks much better than it did before, and if you get the hybrid, you also don’t have to deal with the regular version’s vibrating 1.5-liter engine. With a base price of $33,340, it starts safely under the $35,000 mark, but for almost the same money as the Honda CR-V Hybrid, you’ll have to really like it to pick the Ford over the Honda. Or hope for a discount.

Ford Escape Hybrid

Ford Escape
Photo: Ford

Consumer Reports praised the Escape Hybrid’s ride and handling, as well as its controls, roomy rear seat and standard safety equipment. Complaints were limited to the oversensitive brake pedal and firm, flat front seats that don’t provide enough support. If you do pick the Escape Hybrid, though, you won’t be complaining about the gas mileage, as it’s rated at 39 mpg combined whether you add all-wheel drive or not.

