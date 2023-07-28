Consumer Reports' Best Hybrid SUVs Under $35,000

We’re not going to pretend like $35,000 isn’t a whole lot of money, especially if you’re spending it on a vehicle. You should probably be making at least $100,000 a year to responsibly buy a car that costs that much, and last time we checked, most people...don’t. At the same time, though, it’s also a price point that’s not nearly as high as the nearly $50,000 average transaction price that we’re currently looking at.

Advertisement

But if you do happen to have a $35,000 budget and are looking for a hybrid crossover, how do you know which one to pick? If you’re spending that much money, you definitely don’t want to be disappointed by a bad buy. To help you out with your decision, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently published a list of the five hybrid SUVs under $35,000 that it recommends.