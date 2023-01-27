Driver Hits Conor McGregor On Bicycle, Gives Him a Ride Home

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The UFC star Conor McGregor said he was hit by a car while cycling, posting and then removing a photo and videos of the aftermath of the incident. He didn’t appear to be injured, and the driver that hit him eventually gave him a lift.

McGregor, 34, who is the biggest mixed martial arts star in the world, regularly bikes while training.

“He fucking creamed me from the back,” McGregor said in a now-deleted video that had been posted on Instagram on Friday. “He said he couldn’t see me because of the sun.”

McGregor then says “All good, all good,” as the driver of what appears to be a Ford Mondeo walks over and says that he is “totally sorry, seriously.”

“I could’ve been dead there,” McGregor says at another point in the video.

“I’m so sorry,” the driver then says. McGregor also revealed a large tear in his pants, but otherwise seemed unharmed if shaken up.

In another now-deleted video, McGregor is seen inside the same car with his bike in the back , being given a ride away from the scene.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote on the Instagram post. “A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

It is not the first time McGregor’s been in the news for non-MMA reasons in the past year, or even this past week, with reports on Tuesday that a woman accused McGregor of attacking her on his yacht in July, allegations he denies.

In March, McGregor was arrested for dangerous driving. Police also impounded his Bentley Continental. He was released after posting bail, and the Continental was later returned to him with the case still pending.