Representative Jackie Walorski, the Congresswoman representing Indiana’s 2nd district, died today in a car crash that killed four, Politico reports. Rep. Walorski, who was 58, has served in Congress since 2012. Two of her staffers riding with her were also killed: Emma Thomson, communications director, and Zachery Potts, district director. The driver of the vehicle that crashed into Walorski’s was also killed.

Rep. Walorski was the top Republican on the House Ethics Committee, a member of the Ways and Means committee, and was expected to take a leadership role on the latter committee if Republicans won back the House in this November’s elections. She was a member of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s Republican whip team.

As of this writing, it is unclear what caused the fatal car crash.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca), confirmed Walorski’s death and sent condolences via a Twitter statement.

In 2018, Rep. Walorski opposed then-President Trump’s proposal to impose tariffs on automobiles and car parts. “The auto industry plays a critical role in growing our economy and creating good jobs, including in my home state of Indiana,” Walorski said at an appearance opposing the tariffs in 2018. “ While we need to ensure a level playing field with America’s trading partners, imposing costly tariffs on this vital industry would threaten our economic momentum and put manufacturing jobs at risk. I stand with our job creators and will work with my colleagues and the Administration to support American workers, maintain American competitiveness, and continue building our 21st century economy.” President Trump eventually abandoned the proposed tariffs.