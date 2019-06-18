Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

Today we saw a moment of innovation, the likes of which had not been seen since some BMW engineers chopped up an M3 into a pickup, or maybe since people in the ‘70s put Rolls-Royce grilles on their Volkswagen Bugs. We got a Tesla pickup truck! There was only one problem: the name.

Robotics YouTuber Simone Giertz chopped a Model 3 so that it has a pickup bed. This is wonderful! Less wonderful: Truckla.

Why is this less than fantastic? Because there is such a better option lying right there for the taking as Jalopnik reader Illegal Machine notes:



Advertisement

<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

This is a great question Illegal Machine. My initial thought was just “Teslamino,” but E-Camino is even tidier. It is also historically accurate, as Tesla does make its cars in America in GM’s old NUMMI plant. Hell, GM made El Caminos there back when it was the troubled Fremont Assembly.

Advertisement

It’s a pickup with class! What better holder of the ElCo crown could there be.

Congratulations to you, Illegal Machine, on your COTD win. Here’s some smooth electric jams.