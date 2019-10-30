Comment Of The Day: Pour One Out For Dead Brands Edition

Sunbeam, Humber, Singer, Commer, Hillman, Karrier, Talbot, Simca, Barreiros, Hudson, Nash, Rambler, Metropolitan, Willys-Overland, Graham-Paige, Kaiser, Frazer, Graham Brothers, Maxwell, Chalmers, Fargo, DeSoto, Autobianchi, Plymouth, Imperial (twice), Valiant, Matra (ish), and Eagle. When [if?] this FCA and PSA merger goes through, it will be on the backs of these many dead brands.



Many early American brands were merged and consolidated in the 1920s. Many more were absorbed across the 1950s. The 1970s were not kind to Chrysler’s European brands, formerly the Rootes Group, which were coincidentally sold of to Peugeot and stripped for parts in 1979.

It is because of these brands, and in some cases in spite of them, that Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot, and Citroen survive today. It is amazing how all of these brands have been interconnected over the decades. It is a tale that weaves a delightful tapestry of history.

I, for one, welcome our new Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot overlords.

Manwich’s comment is good, but it w as earlofhalflight’s missive that caught my attention and made me go on this quest to find the names of the dead. Enjoy your COTD trophy. And this jam which has been in my head all day.