Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

The year is 2093. All gasoline motorcycles have been replaced by electric. What was once the savior of the two-wheeled rider has been rendered obsolete, and along with it, our safety. We no longer have the healing salve of the doppler effect to alert other motorists to our presence, all motorcyclists have died. Without loud pipes, how shall we save our own lives? Technology hast forsaken us.

<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

For real, though, loud pipes don’t save lives. Wearing your gear, making yourself visible, riding defensively, and keeping your eyes up is what saves lives. For delivering this information with a healthy dose of snark, I’m awarding Axel-Ripper with today’s COTD victory.