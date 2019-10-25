Drive Free or Die.
Comment Of The Day: Inspiration Strikes Edition

Bradley Brownell
Image: AP Images
Some of my favorite bands have names that are just random words misspelled, usually with Zs in them. Like Lazor. Ooh, or LimoZeen. I once saw them play on the “Zeenin’ Across the Country 2001" tour in Danapolis. They opened for a monster truck rally. It ruled.

Anyway Ford should name its new Mustang-inspired electric CUV thing based on liffie’s suggestion.

MuZtang would be a totally bitchin’ name for this blah CU-EV. With a name that radical, it could probably cartwheel over 19 buses. Congratulations on having the right idea, liffie. You win today’s COTD crown. For the next 24 hours, you’re the King of Town. Enjoy your cake.

I’m a sucker for flash animation and early internet memes. Please forgive me.

Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

