Comment Of The Day: Good Tires Edition

Put a hot doggin’ sports car driver on summer rubber in the snow and even the best of us will have a difficult time. The cold temperature makes a sticky summer tire as hard as peanut brittle. The wide tread blocks sit up on top of the snow rather than dig in for traction. Similarly the shallow grooves don’t allow anywhere for the snow or slush to evacuate. It’s all bad. Which is probably why a new Corvette might be thrown into a wall as soon as the white stuff flies.

Because I live in the high desert bordered on all sides by even higher mountain ranges, I’ve been caught out in the wrong car on the wrong tires when a freak snow storm hits. I’ve taken my 1976 Porsche 912E up and over the Donner Pass in early spring a few times when chains were required. I’ve driven home from the office in a Boxster with R-compounds. Maybe not the smartest thing I’ve ever done, but I survived.

Bob, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky.

