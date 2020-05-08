Come On Toyota Bring It Home

Image : Toyota

While Europe is busy playing with the new 268-horsepower 2020 Toyota GR Yaris rally special, us Americans are just going to have to wait for whatever possible hot hatchback the automaker keeps teasing us with.

While a hot version of the U.S.-market Toyota Corolla hatchback has been teased going back a couple of years now, Toyota still isn’t making any promises about its future performance lineup. But it’s still dropping hints, and the latest comes on a company webpage for the new Yaris GR for all those Americans sad they can’t get it.

From Toyota’s website, emphasis mine:

GR Yaris dominated the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon, stirring up an outcry in North America over its absence. And it’s easy to see why. A radical hot hatch, GR Yaris is equipped with an all-new 268-horsepower, turbocharged 3-cylinder engine; a rally-derived GR-FOUR All-Wheel Drive system; and a track-proven suspension. It’s the same engineering that helped to make TOYOTA GAZOO Racing a dominant force in the World Rally Championship. While GR Yaris isn’t coming to the U.S., perhaps it’s time the U.S. got a Toyota hot hatch to call its own. One that continues to push the boundaries of performance. And one that can only come from TOYOTA GAZOO Racing. Are you with us?﻿

Well, Toyota, for starters I’d like to call the GR Yaris my “own,” but it seems you’re not going to let that happen. So I will take what I can get, as usual.

A Toyota designer all but confirmed that a GRMN performance package and GRMN performance model are coming to the Corolla a year ago, and Toyota has been busy locking down performance trademarks in the U.S. lately. Another leak showed six new or refreshed models coming from Toyota through 2022, but a new hot hatch isn’t on that list. Perhaps it’ll be 2023, then.