Many of you Jalopnik readers—I’d even go so far as to say most of you—seem to be literate. And as you should be, you’re concerned about where you fit into our autonomous car maybe-future. That’s why you should read Robot, Take the Wheel: The Road to Autonomous Cars and the Lost Art of Driving, an exploration of this technology and what it means for us by our very own Jason Torchinsky. And if you’re in New York next week, why not come to the book launch party too?

We’re bringing Jason to New York via his preferred means of rapid transit, the Fulton recovery system, to hang out with readers, friends and industry colleagues and celebrate his new book.

If you want a chance to chat with Jason and the rest of Team Jalopnik, and maybe even get a signed copy of said book, you should join us.

There will be food, beer, wine and good conversation about what’s next for people who love to drive. And best of all, it’s free. You just have to RSVP.

Here are the details!

Where: Jalopnik HQ , 1540 Broadway, 28th Floor New York NY 10036

When: Tuesday, July 23, 6:30 p.m.

How: RSVP here.

Please note that we are limited to 100 participants, so if you want to join us please sign up quickly! If you have any questions, you know where to find us.

And buy Jason’s book! It’s really good, and I’m not just saying that because he has incriminating photos of me, which he almost certainly does.