Colin McRae's 1997 Rally Subaru Is Still Down To Throw Down

If you’ve heard of any rally drivers, you’ve probably heard of Colin McRae. And if you have any idea what kind of cars go rally racing, you probably think of Subaru. This Impreza is a moving monument to two legends of motorsport.

You could write a whole book on McRae’s racing career, and several people have, but the bare minimum context you need to appreciate the coolness of this car is that McRae was a remarkably successful racer and the youngest WRC champ. McRae even got in the mix at the 24 Hours of LeMans and the Dakar Rally. Tragically, he died in a helicopter crash in 2007. But he’s been immortalized by his career, a series of video games, aforementioned books, and references throughout the motorsport worlds.

This 1997 Subaru Impreza S3 WRC is the very car McRae drove that year, and the first car McRae won WRC in according to its now-ower Max Girardo.

Carfection host Henry Catchpole tells us that the car has been dialed in by restoration shop BGM Sport, and clearly, the car’s as ready to rumble as it was 20 years ago.

310 brake horsepower, 367 lb-ft of torque, a 2,712-pound curb weight and a whole heap of analog excellence.

Most of this video is spent talking about the car’s provenance, but the driving clips and the audio that accompanies them are well worth the price of admission. “Once you’re into the flow, it is magical,” narrates Catchpole. I believe him.

Pop some headphones in and soak this one up.