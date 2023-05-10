Civilian Enforcement of Traffic Laws Would Make L.A. Streets Safer: Study

The city of Los Angeles might be rethinking who enforces its traffic laws. The L.A. Times reports that a new study done by the city shows that civilian workers enforcing traffic laws might make streets safer.



The report, a draft of which was seen by The Times, was done by an outside firm on behalf of the city’s Department of T ransportation and has been in the works for over three years. In it, it calls for a number of safety reforms that aim to make the streets of L.A. safer.



The main and most drastic change is calling for civilian positions to enforce traffic violations, removing armed police officers from the equation. These people would be unarmed and would issue citations. The violations in turn would follow a “means-based ” fee model. This would mean a voucher for a broken tail light instead of a $25 ticket. Someone speeding would receive something that the report says advances “traffic safety objectives and does not perpetuate enforcement disparities” the whole point of a means-based system. For example, a $300 speeding ticket for a single mom working two jobs could be life-changing while that same ticket for the wealthy isn’t much, and does little to dissuade future violations.



Other recommendations include city streets based on LA’s 2015 Vision Zero intuitive, which sought to end traffic fatalities in a decade. These street designs would include more narrow streets, dedicated bike lanes, and better-defined pedestrian crosswalks. Experts call this infrastructure “self-enforcing ” and say that it would work particularly well in low-income communities and communities of color.



This report came about as LA’s streets have grown more dangerous in the face of problems like street takeovers and accidents. LAPD data shows that 312 people were killed in traffic accidents last year. While t he Times says that’s a five percent increase over 2021, it’s a near 30 percent increase over 2020.



While the changes proposed in the report would take some time to implement, the LAPD says it would be open to having help with traffic enforcement. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the department is interested in alternative police responses to some situations. “If DOT [Los Angeles Department of Transportation] were to pick that work up, I think we’d welcome it,” he said. The Los Angeles Police Protective League — the city’s police union — isn’t so open. The report mentions that some of the changes would have to be worked out through collective bargaining agreements. The Los Angeles Police Protective League also doesn’t seem to be too willing to give up traffic duties to civilians either.