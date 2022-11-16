Can you believe it’s been four decades since Chrysler debuted its game-changing minivans? The company essentially invented the unibody front-wheel drive minivan. Fo rty years later the brand is paying homage a segment that started in the early 1980s.

Chrysler Corporation changed the world when the original Dodge Caravan debuted in 1984. Its genius combination of versatility and ease of driving appealed to families across the U.S . The proof is in the numbers, because they sold a ton of them — nearly 210,000 during its first model year. Now with six generations of vans and three brands later, Chrysler is celebrating its minivan’ s “ Ruby A nniversary” with a special edition Pacifica called Road Tripper.

So, about the name: Chrysler engaged with followers on platforms like Instagram and Twitter, calling for a round of voting that allowed fans to choose the name, and as you can see, Road Tripper came out on top. Almost like a new-age focus group or something but it worked.

In that time- honored Stellantis tradition of special editions, the Road Tripper is really all about the outside looks . The Road Tripper gets special badging in Luster Gray with a Brilli ant Orange outline. That orange theme continues on the Chrysler badging up front and rear, as well as on the 20-inch wheels (18-inch on the Hybrid). Granite Crystal accents on the grille surround, door handles, moldings, mirror caps, and a Mopar roof rack round out the exterior. And before you go and think you can get this thing in an array of cool colors, you can have any color you want as long as it’s white, black, or gray.



And for those that need to haul a little extra or larger things on their next road trip , there’s a selection of Mopar roof racks , and available on gas models, a 3,600-pound trailering package.

Inside, Chrysler has made sure that this thing will handle road trips with ease. It has to be more than just a name you know. There’s a standard 11.5-inch touchscreen that runs Chrysler’s excellent Uconnect 5, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, the game-changing Stow n’ Go seating system, and available UConnect Theater with Amazon Fire TV to shut the kids up.



If you want to pick up one of these Road Trippers for your family, the special edition package is only available on Pacifica Touring L for $2,395; with AWD for $2,095 and on Touring L Hybrid for $1,495. So, figure in the low- to mid- $40,000 range for the Touring L and just over $50,000 for a Pacifica Road Tripper Touring L Hybrid.

